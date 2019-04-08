Tanzania: Zero Chills as Magufuli Tells Protesters to Take Anger to Their Wives

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has reprimanded Mtwara residents who burned down an ambulance telling them to direct their anger towards their wives.

Magufuli, while launching the re-vamped Mbonde health center in Masasi, Mtwara, warned residents against destroying government equipment during protests.

"Palikuwa na ambulance hapa mkaichoma. Mlipata fujo fujo zile kero, mkaamua kuiweka moto, kitendo cha ajabu. Hasira zinapotokea, mpelekee mke wako," he said as part of the crowd cheered and women looked on.

Magufuli went on to curse the protesters who burnt the ambulance together with ten other government vehicles.

Mtwara residents had protested against a planned gas pipeline project. During riots, government buildings including a court house, an education office, a minister's residence and a councilor's house were destroyed.

"Hasira zitakuja tu na hasira ni shetani, mtafika siku moja mtachoma hata hiki kituo cha afya, mtachoma hata zile xray zinazotumika kupima au chumba cha kufanyia operation mtakiweka moto. Serikali inaweka pesa, nyinyi mnakwenda kuchoma, hasira za namna hio kama ni pepo mkazikemee zote," he said.

Magufuli noted that those affected by the lack of ambulance services are women and children who didn't participate in the riots.

He promised that the government will buy another ambulance.