Uganda: Here is Recuperating Ugandan Speaker's Special Message to Kenyan Doctors

Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has thanked Kenyan doctors for attending to her, explaining that she is now feeling much better and will soon be discharged from the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi.

In an audio message recorded from the hospital, where she has been receiving treatment since March 23, Kadaga also thanked all well-wishers for the support and prayers they have extended to her.

"I am glad to report that due to God's mercy and untiring efforts of doctors in Uganda and Kenya. I do now have a better bill of health," Kadaga said.

PUBLIC CONCERN

The 62-year-old has also thanked President Yoweri Museveni for his concern and for taking time off his schedule to check on her in hospital.

She further urged the media not to distort facts when informing the public about her condition.

"Contrary to rumours in the press and social media, I'm neither in Spain nor in critical condition. Reporting facts on matters of public concern and holding onto the highest journalistic standards is a tenet I urge our media to uphold," she said.