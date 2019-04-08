7 April 2019

Kenya: Mother and Baby's Brush With Death After Trailer Crashes Their Car

By Hilary Kimuyu

A woman and her baby on Saturday escaped death by a whisker after a trailer crashed their car at Syokimau along Mombasa road just moments after they got out of the vehicle.

The mid-afternoon incident occurred just after the woman had parked her car along the busy road to get some refreshments.

According to an eyewitness, the trailer which was carrying a container, came tumbling down and smashed the small vehicle.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was among those who wished the lucky mother and her child all the best after escaping death by a whisker.

