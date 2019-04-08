Nigeria: Father, Son, Allegedly Impregnate 13-Year-Old Girl

A 44-year-old man, Kabiru Oke, and his son, Farouq, aged 19, have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for alleged serial rape and impregnating a teenager (names withheld).

The incident happened at their No. 1, Olatikupo Street, Egbeda residence for about four months while the 13-year-old victim lived with her aunt, the man's wife.

It was gathered that the girl had reported Oke's sexual abuse on several occasions to his wife but she always shut her up and their son joined in the act when he caught his father raping the victim.

Unable to withstand the defilement, the girl, it was gathered, fled to her mother's place in Ogun State in January where she was enrolled in a school. It was her teacher who later discovered she was pregnant.

At this point, the girl revealed her ordeals in her aunt's home in Lagos, which prompted her mother to file a report at the police station. According to the victim, the sexual assaults first started in October last year, when her aunt's husband asked her to fetch water for him.

"He asked me to watch water to bath and I did. When I brought the water, he pushed me inside the bathroom and raped me. From then, he was doing it regularly. I told my aunt but she did not do anything about it.

"The man continued doing it since his wife did not take any action. Then, in January, Farouq started his own. He saw his father sleeping with me and then, he started doing it," the child told Child Protection Network's (CPN) Precious Ndukwu.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said the case was reported at the Geneder Unit by the child's mother on March 27, adding that the defilement by Oke commenced on October 20.

He said: "The second suspect, being the son of the first suspect, started having unlawful carnal knowledge of the same minor on January 10. The suspects have constantly threatened to kill the victim if she ever told anybody about the affairs. The survivor was taken to Mirabel Centre by Gender Unit for medical examination. The two suspects were arrested and charged to Magistrate Court two Ogba for defilement. The case was adjourned for May 13, while the suspects were remanded in Kirikiri prison."

Elkana also confirmed the arrest of 45-year-old Marainerume Alfred, a resident of Oke Itunu Church Close in Ejigbo for alleged rape of a girl, aged 14.

Similarly, the police are on the trail of a 27-year-old Islamic cleric, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl with disability inside a mosque at Ilasa. The mosque's Imam and some other clerics were arrested after the suspect allegedly fled when the incident became known.