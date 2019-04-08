8 April 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Promises More Projects in Niger Delta

The Federal Government has said that it will continue to embark on meaningful projects that will attract development to the Niger Delta.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said this at the weekend at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU).

The programme was held at the temporary site of the institution in Kurutie, Warri South-West Local Council of Delta State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Osinbajo, represented by his Special Adviser on Niger Delta, Mr. Edebor Iyamu, said NMU was one of the strongest demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment to the development of the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, appealed for approval and construction of more infrastructure for the speedy growth of the institution.

