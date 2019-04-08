Uganda: Blood Donation Drive Seeks to Collect 300,000 Units

To avert an impending blood shortage in the country, Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) and Goldstar, an insurance company, have launched a joint campaign to raise about 300, 000 units of blood this year.

The partnership is premised on the fact that health facilities, especially in the hard-to-reach areas continue to grapple with sporadic blood shortages that affect service delivery in hospitals and put patients' lives at risk.

Annually Uganda needs about 400,000 units of safe blood but only collects about 200,000.

Ms Dorothy Kyeyune, the UBTS director, on Wednesday explained that the partnership with Goldstar would raise 300, 000 units of blood by June and this will be through blood donation campaigns and other avenues across the country.

"We need 1 per cent of our population but [we] can do with 300, 000 units per year as most of the blood needs are preventable. And malaria prevention through use of mosquito nets and spraying has reduced the need for blood for anaemia due to malaria," Ms Kyeyune said.

Mr Jay Sakaria, the business development manager of Goldstar, told Sunday Monitor on Friday that the joint blood donation campaign would avert blood shortage that gets worse during holidays.

Mr Sakaria said blood shortage at times paralyses operations in some hospitals, forcing health workers to suspend key procedures that require blood transfusion.

"There are people out there who need blood but can't get it. We don't want to see a situation where people die because of lack of blood. You never know when you will need blood. This is why we are asking Ugandans to come out in big numbers and donate blood," he said. Mr Sakaria added: "We have an acute need for blood across the country. We cannot get all the blood but as part of our CSR [Corporate Social Responsibility], we have decided to partner with UBTS to try our best to see that we get as much blood as possible."

The crisis

Directors of different referral hospitals across the country told Sunday Monitor that they receive between 50 to 60 units of blood, which is not enough for the big number of surgeries which require blood transfusion. In due course some hospitals spare the little blood for only pregnant women even as UBTS insists the country has enough blood.

A countrywide survey by this newspaper in January found that Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, Rakai District main hospital, Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital all have continued to suffer blood shortage.

Other affected hospitals include St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu District, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and Kibito Health Centre IV, which is the main facility for Bunyangabu District.

However, Mr Michael Makundane, the spokesperson of UBTS, told Sunday Monitor at the weekend that it is not true that the country lacks blood but is just affected by the low shelf life of the commodity.

"You make it sound like we are not doing anything. You do not know, but we have enough blood already in the country. It is just because blood has a low shelf life, which is why it appears like there is no blood," Mr Makundane said.

Mr John Kavuma, the deputy managing director of Goldstar, said blood donation drives are the only way to cover up the gaps. "Blood is one thing we cannot import from abroad but have to solicit it from among ourselves through good will. As an insurance company, we encourage all our customers countrywide to embrace the cause," Mr Kavuma said.

