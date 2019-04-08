Tanzania: Mwananchi Journalist Dies in Mwanza

Mwanza — Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) is grieving the loss of its Kagera-based correspondent Shaaban Ndyamukama (pictured) who died Friday night in Mwanza.

Ndyamukama was in the city for training for journalists organised by the Legal and Human Rights Centre when he fell ill.

His father-in-law Hassan Yusuf told The Citizen that his condition changed abruptly Friday night and was rushed to hospital but passed away as he received treatment.

"He was complaining about a serious headache, fatigue and nausea," said Mr Yusuf. "Doctors told us that he died of high blood pressure."

Mr Peter Saramba, who is MCL's Lake Zone Bureau chief, told The Citizen that Ndyamukama was on anti-malarial drugs. "It's not easy to believe that a person who only a few days ago was cracking jokes has died. We mourn with his family."

He said Ndyamukana's body was collected from Sekou Toure Hospital mortuary in Mwanza for transportation to his Muleba home in Kagera Region for burial, which took place yesterday.