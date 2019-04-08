Tanzania: Thieves Break Into TRA Offices

Kahama — Unknown people have broken into the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) offices in Kahama and stole one laptop, documents and Sh2 million after tying security guards with ropes.

Shinyanga Regional Police Commander Richard Abwao said yesterday the incident occurred at midnight on March 6.

He said the incident was being investigated to identify the thieves and know whether their intention was to steal money or documents. "After tying the guards, they broke the window and stole the items. Already police are holding the security guards for questioning and TRA officials are being interrogated."

TRA Kahama acting manager Michael Nsobi said the thieves broke three doors. They found a shelf used to keep money and stole Sh2 million.

According to him, an investigation is continuing to establish whether more items have been stolen apart from cash, the computer and taxpayers' documents.

Kahama businessman Jumanne Lucas suspects the thieves were looking for something else other than cash as traders pay even Sh1,000 in the TRA account and huge sums of money are unlikely to be kept in the offices.

Kahama is famous for gold mining. Also manufacturing activities are now part of the town which is already connected to new project of water from Lake Victoria.