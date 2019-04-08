South Africa: A Year After Mabuza's Departure, the Fear of Exacerbating Disunity Has Led to a Stalemate in Mpumalanga

analysis

Deputy President David Mabuza returned to his home province for a three-day weekend elections campaign, but found a fractured ANC leadership in the wake of his departure just over a year ago. How this will play out on elections day is as yet unclear.

Just before you get to the community hall in Mthambothini village - about 120 km northeast of Pretoria - with Ndebele patterns on the wall, and the traditional council of Inkosi Nzunza ka Mabhoko that flanks it, there is a modest brick house, converted into a tiny tavern, with chairs outside. It's an inviting place, and even though it's still roughly church time, a few customers were already parked there with beers. In the tarred street, where not many cars pass, some guys in ANC golf shifts seemed to gravitate towards the home. They waited for the deputy president David "DD" Mabuza.

The village is in the old homeland of KwaNdebele, in the northwestern corner of Mpumalanga where the place names dissolve into small print, and these approximate the settlement with that name (there are no dots neatly indicating town centres). This also belies the number of people who live in between the areas of green...