7 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Western Cape Government and Old Mutual Respond to De Lille Fraud Claims in George Municipality

analysis By Suné Payne

On Thursday, a former member of the DA Patricia de Lille handed over a dossier of information to the Public Protector's office claiming corruption at George Municipality -- a DA-led council.

Patricia de Lille has handed over a dossier to the Public Protector alleging "VBS-style" corruption in the DA-led George Municipality. However, the ministry of local government in the Western Cape has said de Lille's claim is "devoid of facts".

On Thursday morning 4 April, the former DA member and now leader of the Good party, De Lille went to the Public Protector's offices in Cape Town to hand over documents in connection with a 2018 case related to alleged kickbacks received by a councillor's son for an investment scheme.

The allegations of corruption are not new -- in August 2018, the George Herald reported on the suspension of George chief financial officer Keith Jordaan for 60 days for possible financial irregularities, along with another municipal councillor.

According to a forensic report by a law firm given to journalists by Good on Thursday in Cape Town, a total of R350-million was invested...

