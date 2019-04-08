Rwanda: Kwibuka25 - World Leaders Join in Lighting Flame of Remembrance

Leaders and representatives of countries on Sunday morning joined President Paul Kagame and First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame in lighting the frame of remembrance in commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The lighting of the flame and laying of a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial where 250,000 victims were buried is one of the events of the 25th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The leaders included Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew; Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel; President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou; President of Congo, Brazzaville Denis Sassou N'gueso and President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

Others include the Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker; AU commission Chairperson Moussa Faki.

The ceremony was also attended by Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa, Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, La Francophonie Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

Countries from across the world such as France, Germany and Sweden among others also sent representatives to join Rwandans in the commemoration.

The leaders then joined hundreds of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda at the Kigali Convention Centre for the commemoration ceremony.