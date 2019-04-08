South Africa: Dukwana Testimony Could Once and for All Lift Information Sluices On Magashule's Captured Free State

analysis

A former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana's introductory testimony on Friday marked an important expansion of the body of graft allegations to be considered by the Zondo Commission. The Guptas, Bosasa and abuses at large state-owned entities are among the issues that have been unpacked before Judge Zondo thus far. Now, the commission and the public's attention will be drawn to the captured state's more provincial abuses.

Angelo Agrizzi's earlier appearances at the Zondo Commission underpinned the value of testimony from individuals with first-hand experience of how grand-scale corruption and State Capture ploys are rolled out by private sector captors and their public sector accomplices.

Agrizzi's tales of cash bribes, braai packs and booze that Bosasa allegedly dished out to scores of government officials and top-level politicians in exchange for lucrative contracts provide a rare insider peek into the mechanics behind large-scale graft. Testimony from people like Agrizzi in any criminal cases that may sprout from the commission could in some instances be the difference between successful prosecutions and acquittals.

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, who on Friday drew more than a few gasps from the journalists and members of the public attending the commission, has turned...