South Africa: Right of Reply - Brazilian Dumpers Doth Protest Too Much

analysis

A recent Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy competitiveness study proved that South Africa has a globally efficient industry, yet Brazilian chicken floods our market in such volumes that it exceeds the production of even the biggest local producer. This is not 'helping to meet local demand' or 'ensuring healthy competition' -- this is doing material damage to an industry that is a significant provider of employment and food security in South Africa.

The SA Poultry Association has noted claims by CEO of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association Ricardo Santin that "Brazilian poultry producers are not dumping chicken".

This follows identical arguments by other Brazilian officials surfacing in other media, including another CEO of the same association -- after the Namibian and South African poultry industries jointly expressed concern about the flooding of these local markets by cheap Brazilian imports, which threaten African jobs and the existence of local industries.

Santin backs his protestation by stating that South Africa is a "valued partner". That is one statement in a flawed argument that cannot be denied... the southern African market has increasingly become a convenient repository for millions of tons of unwanted bulk-frozen chicken leg quarters that are the byproduct of...