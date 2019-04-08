Nigeria: Power Outages Affect Quality of Education - UNICEF

A United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) research has shown that power outages, poverty and lack of respect for teachers in the society are among the various issues affecting the quality of education in Nigeria.

The research which was carried out in 2018 by a consultant under the UNICEF Communication for Development (C4D), Assessment in Basic Education in Nigeria programme, also showed that funding and late release of funds, as well as the belief by most people that investing in girls' education is unwise, are among the many factors contributing to out of school children.

There is a summation of the findings presented yesterday in Abuja during an event tagged "Dissemination of Research Findings on Distribution of Female Teachers in the UNICEF Focal States."

Presenting the findings, the UNICEF C4D specialist, Ogu Enemaku said findings in some northern states of the country showed that girls are not allowed to go to school because they said educated females are "tough to control and difficult to marry."

He explained that the research also showed that a lack of facilities, infrastructure, security, and safety issues deter parents from sending girls to school.