Nigeria: 2 Fraudsters Sentenced to 8 Months Over Cyber-Crime

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Friday, sentenced two internet fraudsters, Bamidele Adegboyega (aka Romola Clifford) and Jubril Oyetola-Oyinloye to four months jail term each over cyber-crime related offences.

The trial judge, Justice P.I. Ajoku, in two separate judgments, held that Adegboyega and Oyinloye were sentenced based on the evidences before the court and the fact that the duo pleaded guilty to the charges instituted against them.

"This judgment takes into account the plea bargain agreement between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the two convicts, as well as the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

"Therefore, Adegboyega and Oyinloye are sentenced to four months in prison each.

"The sentences start from the date each of the convicts was first arrested.

"All the proceeds of the crime found in possession of the duo are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria," the Judge said.

Earlier, counsels to the EFCC, Mr Mabas Mabur and Adeola Elumore, told the court that Adegboyega and Oyinloye were facing four-count charge each, bordering on pretence and impersonation.