Nigeria: Anambra's 'Most Wanted' Suspect Remanded in Prison

A murder suspect, Ikechukwu Udensi (alias Ikanda), who is said to be Anambra's most wanted criminal has been remanded in prison custody in Onitsha.

The remand followed his arraignment on Friday before Chief Magistrate Chioma Amuche of Magistrate Court Two, Onitsha for his alleged involvement in the murder of an Onitsha-based businessman, Ndubuisi Nwokolo.

He was alleged to have committed the crime on June 29, 2018 in company of five others, now at large, including Tochukwu Aneke, Eze Okwuchukwu and Ebuka Udensi.

The father, mother and wife of the deceased were all in court to witness the proceedings.

However, outside the courtroom, protesters demanded for justice against Ikanda who they said had killed one of their own.

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman of Ogalonye Bright Street Line, Main Market Onitsha, Mr Francis Maduka, said they demand justice to put an end to such atrocities in the state.