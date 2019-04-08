Nigeria to Vanguard Key Position in ILO Governing Board

Nigeria has been nominated for a Titular membership at the African regional Labour Group of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Board, representing West Africa.

This was announced at the 3rd Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment of the Africa Union, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a statement by the ministry said.

The mandate was sequel to days of intense lobbying and horse-trading which saw Nigeria breaking the ranks of the French Speaking Africa who had always used their numbers as 'veto' in continental decision making.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Labour and Employment Sen. Chris Ngige said moving Nigeria back to her rightful place in the comity of nations is the cardinal focus of the Buhari administration.

He said no effort would be spared in international Labour diplomacy to buoy the nation's labour administration.

"Besides South Africa, Nigeria makes the highest yearly contribution to the ILO in Africa. It is in millions of dollars. We can't therefore as a nation be making such humongous contributions and be shut out at the highest decision making organ of the international Labour body. This informed the dogged effort of Nigeria to fight her way back to the Governing Board last year when we were elected deputy after ten years absence" he said.

Ngige noted that the benefits are invaluable in terms of technical assistance, manpower development and skills training; including all intangible values which would ordinarily cost the nation a lot.