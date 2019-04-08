Kenya's Kipserem Breaks Course Record in Rotterdam

Kenya's Marius Kipserem on Sunday won the Rotterdam Marathon in a course record of 2:04:10 in the Netherlands.

Kipserem slashed 17 seconds from the previous record of 2:04:27 set in 2009 by Duncan Kibet.

He finished ahead of Turkey’s Kaan Kigen, who clocked 2:05:26, while another Kenyan Emmanuel Saina sealed the podium three in 2:05:42.

Kipserem, who ran a brilliant race, broke from the leading park after 30km when the pacemakers dropped with his training mate Emmanuel Saina, Abdi Negeeye from the Netherlands and Kaan Kigen in tow.

Saina and Kipserem later opened a gap that made it hard for the chasing group to close, before Kipserem increased his pace dropping Saina in the 37km mark.

Kipserem took the lead controlling his pace in the remaining five kilometres, before cutting the tape reducing the course record time previously held by Duncan Kibet since 2009.

The athlete, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County in an earlier interview with Nation Sport said that he wanted to reclaim the title, which slipped from him last year after Kenneth Kipkemoi won the race.

“I will be looking forward to win the race again this year after missing the title last year. It’s a course that I know and I will be looking forward to a good run,” said Kipserem before flying out of the country.

The athlete also won the 2016 edition, before winning again in 2017.

Abdi Nageeye from Netherlands who also trains in Kaptagat came in fourth position, clocking his personal best of 2:06:18, while Vincent Rono was in fifth place after running in 2:07:09.

In the women's category, Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere won the race in 2:22:55 ahead of Kenya’s Stella Barsosio, who clocked 2:23:34 as USA’s Alphine Tuliamuk came home third in 2:26:48.

In Vienna City Marathon, Vincent Kipchumba won the race in 2:06:56 ahead of Switzerland’s Abraham Tadese, who clocked 2:07:24, while Uganda’s Solomon Mutai was in third place after running in 2:08:25.

Raymond Choge, Henry Chirchir, Brimin Misoi, Vincent Yator, Robert Chemosin, Edwin Kosgei and Kenneth Keter took positions four to ten respectively.

In the women’s category, Nancy Kiprop retained her title winning three years in a row after clocking a new course record of 2:22:12, ahead of her compatriot Angela Tanui, who clocked 2:25:37, while Maureen Chepkemoi was third in 2:26:16.

It was a clean sweep at the Berlin Half Marathon men’s race after William Wanjiku led his compatriots in the first five positions.

Wanjiku clocked 1:01:00 ahead of Rhonzas Kilimo (1:01:01) while Alfred Ng’eno was in third place running in 1:01:02. Jacob Cheshari (1:01:20) and Wilfred Kimitei (1:01:53) took fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the women’s category, Netherlands’s Sifan Hassan took the lead cutting the tape in 1:05:45 ahead of Kenya’s Veronica Nyaruai who clocked 1:08:51 while Ethiopia’s Selemawit Bayoulgn sealed the podium in 1:09:02.