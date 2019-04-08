South Africa: Writing the 2019 Election - Personalities, Time and Money Prevent the Beating of the ANC

opinion

The one chance the small parties have of overturning the ANC's dominance of South African politics and governance is for them to form electoral coalitions. However, based purely on 2014 election results numbers, even if small parties get together to form electoral coalitions they still have no chance of unseating the ANC.

Beating the ANC is the most prominent thread that runs through the clutter of small parties -- the new ones and those that won less than 10% in 2014 -- which are scattered over the canvas of electoral politics in these weeks before the 8 May election.

Stepping back from the apparently messy canvas it is clear that everyone wants to beat the ANC and become the next government of South Africa. But they seem to face some hurdles, none one of which has to do with big-picture issues, but with the apparently insurmountable obstacles of the personality cult of South African political formations and the availability of private money. And then there is time. It is probably too late, now -- four weeks before the poll -- to come together and put into operation whatever electoral coalitions they may agree on.

Things the small parties cannot achieve...