South Africa: Manifestos Unpacked - Parties Make 'Universal' Health Promises, but Lack Detail

analysis

How 'universal' is the universal health coverage envisaged by the National Health Insurance scheme? The draft law contains xenophobic rhetoric, but the country's main political parties offer very few alternatives in the manifestos.

The ANC's much-contested National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme has been a talking point for politicians for close to two decades since being published in the Government Gazette in 2003.

According to this model, the government will become the sole funder and buyer of health services and compulsory payments will be deducted from the salaries of all working people.

One of the big questions about the NHI is where the money will come from to pay for universal coverage, given how few taxpayers there are.

Many experts are concerned that the current version of the NHI is unworkable and that it also has far-reaching consequences for foreign nationals.

According to the bill, the NHI will be available for "all South Africans irrespective of their socio-economic status, including residents with long-term visas". The fund will also require patients to be "registered and be identifiable at the point of use" and will "need to register through the Department of Home Affairs' identification system" in order to access services through the...