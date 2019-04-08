South Africa: The New Improved NPA's First Tests Ahead - Into the Minefields of the Criminal/Politics Mix

analysis

The last few months have seen public outcries and demands for concrete action following the testimonies, under oath, at the Zondo Commission. Last week it emerged that the new(ish) NPA head, Advocate Shamila Batohi, had made several big changes, following the proclamation of a special unit to probe what comes from that commission. Perhaps it's foolish and wishful thinking to expect any concrete action before the elections, but should something massive happen, the political impact it would have would be dramatic.

There is now no doubt in the mind of much of the voting public that prosecutors need to act against those implicated in the Zondo Commission. Whether it be evidence related to the Guptas or Bosasa, it painted a picture of rampant corruption when given under oath and on live television and radio. Angelo Agrizzi, while admitting to being a racist, has given his evidence in a way that many people appear to believe what he has said, and expect action. Last week important evidence was given by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana against ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule. And through it all, it was, generally speaking, the name of the ANC that has been besmirched.

Understandably, demands for...