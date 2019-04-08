Kenya: Allan Wanga Inspires Kakamega Homeboyz Past Chemelil

Kakamega Homeboyz FC beat 10-man Chemelil Sugar FC 2-0 in the SortPesa Premier League match staged at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, Sunday.

Lethal forward Allan Wanga hit a brace as he powered Homeboyz into an emphatic victory against the sugar millers.

Wanga put the hosts into the driving seat barely two minutes into the match when he capitalised on a defensive lapse from defender Jacob Odhiambo to tap the ball into the net following a cross from Moses Mudavadi.

The game then descended into a physical contest forcing referee Lucas Odhiambo to book Chemelil's Charles Okiya and Musa Oundo for their rough play.

Okiya fouled Moses Chikati, while Oundo brought down Kennedy Onyango as Homeboyz led 1-0 at the breather.

Upon resumption, Wanga was on the mark again when he headed into the net past helpless custodian Morgan Alupe, his second goal after a cross from Peter Thiongo in the 46th minute.

Chemelil were reduced to 10 men when whistler Lucas Odhiambo red carded Musa Oundo for dissent.

However, efforts by Chemelil to penetrate the defence of their opponents via attackers Gilbert Wangulu, George Mutimba and Lucas Waitere were frequently foiled by a tight rear guard led by Festus Okiring.

Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza said his charges made many mistakes that cost them victory.

"Attacking was not encouraging and also the midfield. There is urgent need to work on these areas if we are to make any positive impact in the league," he noted.

Kakamega Homeboyz FC tactician Nicholas Muyoti said they deserved to win the match as his boys played a better game compared to his opponents.

"We had better ball possession. Shots on target were great which guided us to the deserved victory," said a happy Muyoti.