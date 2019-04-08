Kenya: Bandari Sink Kariobangi Sharks

Bandari FC completed the double over Kariobangi Sharks FC when they beat them by a solitary goal during a rather dull SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

The only goal of the match came as a result of two second half substitutes, Benjamin Mosha whose cross resulted in Abdalla Hassan scoring from the goalmouth melee.

It was the second straight victory for the Coastal team after having failed to secure a win in their previous five outings.

The game started at a slow pace and was played mainly in midfield where the strikers of both sides failed to get balls from their midfielders.

Abdalla Hassan came in place of Darius Msagha in the second half, with Mosha benching Shaaban Kenga, a move that paid dividends in the 74th minute when Bandari got their only goal.

It all started with Brian Otieno sending a long ball which Sharks defenders let Mosha outrun them to make a cross for Hassan to beat goalkeeper Brian Bwire with a ground shot.

Prior to the goal, the home team could have taken the lead when they were awarded a free-kick at near the box taken by Fred Nkata, but three players failed to just nod the ball home.

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala said he was impressed with the win against Sharks, saying the victory was a morale booster to the players to do better in their next league matches.

"We are taking every match seriously aiming to win," he said.

Mwalala said he was happy that most of his players in injury list have started training among them Wycliffe Ocho and will be back in action in the near future.

"Bernard Odhiambo and goalkeeper Mustafa Oduor are the only players still nursing injuries," he said.

Sharks coach William Muluya praised Bandari's substitutions for making the difference in the match.

"Our opponents' subs played a big role in making sure they helped their team come out winners," said Muluya.

He also said the reason for their failure to win the match was the absence of his strikers, who are all nursing injuries.