Kenya: Handicap 22 Golfer Gitau Shines On Ruiru Club Course

Handicap 22 Ruiru golfer John Gitau was in top form at the weekend, posting an excellent 43 points to beat a field of more than 200 players and win overall title in G4B tournament at the par-72 Ruiru Sports Club course.

He carded 22 points in the first nine and 21 at the back nine to beat men's winner Ambrose Njoroge by two points.

Handicap six Frank Munyuah posted 20 points in each nine for 40 points to finish second in the men's section where Patrick Wamae was third, also on 40 points.

Lady winner Esther Njeru, on 40 points, won by three points from Tabitha Kiragu.

In third place was Susan Mukururi on 36 and winning the nines were Anthony Mwenja and Stephen Mwitari with 21 and 22 points.

Leading the guests was Muthee Kabando on 35, and leading the sponsors list was Henry Mwaura on 39 points. Chris Andrea and Rose Wachira won the longest drive. Claiming the nearest to pin prize was Kamau Kimenju and Susan Mukururi.

At Sigona, the team of Dorothy Thenya, Rose Wanjiku and M. Njuguna posted a total of 98 points to win the Ladies Invitation. They won by four points from the team of Rachel Ndei, Channelle Wangai, Mercy Nyachama all from Vet Lab.

In third place was Hilda Mugure, Jane Wokabi and Dorcas Mbalanya on 91, just a point better than the team of Christine Kerubo, Lucy Maina and G. Waiganjo who beat the fifth placed team of Nancy Mugo, Nancy Muraya and Mary Karano on countback.

In the men's subsidiary, Rajesh Karia carded 43 points to win by one point from Parshu Hirani with Sabo Jalsi on 40 finishing third.