Tanzania's Ubongo Wins 'Next Billion' Edtech Prize 2019

Ubongo was voted for by delegates from three finalists which included PraxiLabs from Egypt, and Dost Education from India. All three winners were awarded $25,000.

Thirty startups were selected to pitch over three days for the Next Billion Edtech Prize, which focuses on low income and emerging economies. The winners were chosen from six semi-finalists which included FinEazy (UK), Signa (Brazil), and Sabaq (Pakistan).

Ubongo leverages the power of entertainment, the reach of mass media, and the connectivity of mobile devices, to deliver effective, localised learning to African families at low cost and massive scale.

Its family-friendly content promotes literacy and education in resource-poor areas.

Through learning at home and in the family through a variety of channels, from online to radio and TV - multi-channel players, cartoons are a central part of its story telling approach.

Ubongo's chief business officer Doreen Kessy said: "We're delighted to have won the Next Billion Prize. We're already having an impact reaching children but this award will mean we can do so much more. By 2022 we plan to reach 30 million children in Africa and our ultimate goal is to reach 440 million - every child in Africa."

The Global Education & Skills Forum brings together over 2,000 delegates from around the world to solve the big questions in global education.

The Next Billion Edtech Prize, which comes five years after the Varkey Foundation founded the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, was awarded for the first time at in 2018.