Namibia: Stars Remain Within Touching Distance

African Stars remained on Black Africa's tail, but the rest of the pack fell further behind in Namibia Premier League matches over the weekend.

Stars are now the only team with a realistic chance of still catching Black Africa, but they had to work hard for a 2-1 victory against Life Fighters on Friday night.

Immediately after that match, Black Africa, however, thrashed Julinho Sporting 5-0 to maintain a seven-point lead at the top of the log.

Mighty Gunners and Tura Magic, however, dropped points, and although the league is now only past the half way stage, it is highly unlikely that they will still make a challenge for league honours.

On Friday, Stars had to thank captain Dennis Tjetjinda for a late winning goal in their victory against Life Fighters.

Stars dominated the early stages with a long range effort by Ronald Ketjijere well saved by Fighters keeper Abed Paulus, while a shot by Aubrey Amseb was cleared off the line by Fighters defender Hafeni Paulus.

Stars' Comoran forward, Youssouf Ibroihim also came close, narrowly missing a cross by Treasure Kauapirura, before Panduleni Nekundi finally opened their account, smashing a loose ball into the net on 27 minutes.

Stars continued to attack after the break, with substitute Gustav Isaak sparking new life into their midfield, but Life Fighters also created a few chances of their own.

Romario Maans had a shot saved four minutes after the break by Stars' keeper Ratanda Mbazuvara, while Fighters' substitute striker Nangomovandu Tjiposa blasted over the bar with an open goal mouth gaping midway through the half.

Nekundi also came close for Stars, but Fighters' pressure finally told when Ndjiraera Maharero equalised when he bundled in a cross at the far post with seven minutes to go.

Stars, however, had the final say when they won a free kick and Tjetjinda headed in Kauapirura's cross at the far post with a minute to go.

That victory pulled Stars within four points of Black Africa, but BA struck back in emphatic fashion against Sporting Julinho in Friday's late match.

They attacked from the start and it wasn't long before their new midfielder Donald Geiseb, put them ahead with an acute shot from the right wing.

Geiseb, who had a fine debut for BA, also created the second, when his shot was blocked, but Derl Goagoseb followed up to put the loose ball into the net.

Immanuel Heita made it 3-0 when he beat Julinho keeper Martin Paulus from close range, while a sublime solo goal by Wendel Rudath, when he turned on the speed to chip the ball over Paulus, made the half time score 4-0.

Julinho provided stiffer opposition in the second half, but an Emilio Martin header from a corner completed a one-sided victory for Black Africa.

Black Africa are now well clear at the top of the log on 38 points from 15 matches, with African Stars following seven points behind. Life Fighters follow in third place, way behind on 24 points.

In other matches on Friday, Eleven Arrows thrashed Civics 5-0; Blue Waters and Young Brazilians drew 3-3, and Unam beat Mighty Gunners 2-1.

On Saturday, Orlando Pirates and Tura Magic drew 1-1, while Tigers and Okahandja United drew 0-0.