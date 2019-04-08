Botswana: Masisi Assumes BDP Presidency Unopposed

Kang — Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has elected Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi as its president.

He was elected unopposed during a BDP special congress in Kang in the Kgalagadi District on April 5.

This was after the challenger, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi withdrew from the race, few hours before the elections.

Dr Masisi was endorsed by 14 regions while Dr Venson-Moitoi had been nominated by 50 delegates.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Masisi commended Dr Venson-Moitoi for her gallant efforts and the impressive campaigns she had set ahead of the elections.

He promised that he would make ensure that the party restored itself back to the days of glory.

Moreover, he thanked democrats for their endorsements and urged them to embrace the democratic process of competition emphasising that they should not take competition just for elimination but for enhancement.

Furthermore, Dr Masisi urged BDP members to render full support to all party candidates in the October general elections.

He also acknowledged Mr Archibald Mogwe for his sterling work during his tenure as a public employee.

He said he executed his duties with diligence as evidenced by his ability to rise through different ranks in government.

Dr Masisi further said Dr Mogwe was a BDP staunch member who also displayed outstanding performance in the party.

In her closing remarks, member of the central committee Ms Wellimiah Brooks, lauded the western region for its hard work in preparing for the national congress.

She also urged the democrats to unite to move the party forward and advance towards prosperity.

Ms Brooks also urged the youth to come on board since they were duty bound to protect the party's legacy.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) fraternal guests, trade unions and different envoys graced the event.

Source : BOPA