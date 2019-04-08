Zimbabwe: MDC MP Charged With Assault, Appears in Court

Opposition MDC legislator for Mpopoma-Pelandaba, Charles Moyo on Saturday, appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing assault charges.

Moyo, a former Bulawayo Ward 9 Councillor, is accused of assaulting the party's deputy chairperson in charge of gender issues.

The state, led by Lenard Ncube alleges that on April 3 this year, Moyo assaulted Tsitsi Mutereki during a party meeting held at the MDC's provincial offices in Bulawayo.

Ncube told the court that Moyo assaulted Mutereki for defying an order for the youth wing to stop interfering with the election process for Ward 10 in Entumbane. It was further stated that Moyo and the party's Bulawayo province youth wing chairperson who doubles up as Ward 1 Councillor Mlandu Ncube, hijacked the election process, resulting in youths revolting against the decision.

In the ensuing melee, Moyo is alleged to have shoved and slapped Mutereki in the face.

Mutereki reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of the legislator. Magistrate Jechonia Ncube remanded Moyo out of custody to 15 April this year.

The MDC is preparing for its elective congress set for next month. Reports from across the country have indicated a deteriorating situation in the party within violent and choatic scenes characterising its processes to elect new leaders in lower structures ahead of the main indaba.