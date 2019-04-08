Namibia: Another Thug Jailed for Stealing From Tourists

Swakopmund — A Swakopmund resident Timoteus Iipinge (44), learned the hard way after he was sentenced to 12-months imprisonment on Monday for theft-out of a tourist vehicle.

A second suspect in the same case, Johannes Hamunyela was released on bail of N$1000 and his case was postponed for trial.

The duo, according to the Namibian police was arrested on Saturday for breaking into a tourist's vehicle parked in Libertine Amadhila Avenue in Swakopmund. They stole a black leather bag, a jersey, a jacket, five t-shirts and four pairs of socks. The total value of the goods that were stolen is N$34 100.

The police at the coast have in recent months investigated several cases that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of some of the notorious petty thieves targeting unsuspecting tourists.

Iipinge was found guilty and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment without an option of a fine while Hamunyela's case was postponed to 20 May.

Two suspects from Swakopmund also made their first appearance yesterday after they were charged for dealing in illicit goods, alternatively possession of contraband cigarettes. Crime coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the two were arrested on Monday evening at a house in Masilo Street, Mondesa, where the cigarettes valued at N$8000 was found in their possession.

The cigarettes were allegedly illegally imported from Angola. The suspects Lonia Kaushitwa, (36) and Oskary Shilongo (19) made their first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court.