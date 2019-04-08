South Africa: Blitzboks Draw High-Flying Fiji in Singapore

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have been drawn alongside high-flying Fiji for this weekend's World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore (April 13-14).

The Springbok Sevens side lost 21-12 to the USA in the Cup quarter-finals at this past weekend's Hong Kong Sevens, before also going down 19-17 to Argentina in the semi-final for 5th place.

Hong Kong champions Fiji head Pool A in Singapore alongside Scotland and Canada.

Pool B consists of France, Argentina, Australia and Hong Kong.

Pool C is headlined by series-leaders USA, England, Kenya and Wales.

Pool D includes Samoa, New Zealand, Japan and Spain.

Source: Sport24