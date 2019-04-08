8 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Draw High-Flying Fiji in Singapore

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have been drawn alongside high-flying Fiji for this weekend's World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore (April 13-14).

The Springbok Sevens side lost 21-12 to the USA in the Cup quarter-finals at this past weekend's Hong Kong Sevens, before also going down 19-17 to Argentina in the semi-final for 5th place.

Hong Kong champions Fiji head Pool A in Singapore alongside Scotland and Canada.

Pool B consists of France, Argentina, Australia and Hong Kong.

Pool C is headlined by series-leaders USA, England, Kenya and Wales.

Pool D includes Samoa, New Zealand, Japan and Spain.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Facebook's South Africa Problem - Just What Exactly Is 'White Nationalism'?

Facebook, under enormous pressure to be more conscious about the content on the platform, has recently announced that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.