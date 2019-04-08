Rwanda Rises From the Ashes

Lawson Mabhena, recently in KIGALI, Rwanda

Survival, resilience and hope!

That is the story of Rwanda captured in three words and presented to the world yesterday during the 25th remembrance of over 800 000 souls that were slain during 100 days of genocide.

Several heads of state and representatives of various countries from different corners of the world converged in Kigali to lay wreaths as Rwandans began 100 days of mourning.

The breathtakingly beautiful mountains in "The Land of a Thousand Hills" -- Rwanda --are testimony to the resilience of a people whose undying spirit has turned their country to one of the world's most fascinating comeback stories. After being ravaged by brutal killings a quarter of a century ago, growth in 2018 was 7,2 percent, according to the African Development Bank.

The ties that once bound now bind a nation together. The genocide that once set a nation apart now binds it together.

President Kagame, who led heads of State in the laying of wreaths before igniting a remembrance flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial where more than 250 000 victims are buried, made it very clear to the world that Rwanda is no charity case nor sob story.

"Nothing is required from those who wronged us, except an open mind. Every day we learn to forgive. But we do not want to forget. After all, before asking others to repent, we first have to forgive ourselves.

"As for the dishonourable who remain impervious to regret, it is not our problem. It does not stop Rwanda from making progress, even for one moment."

President Kagame, who received a thunderous applause after delivering the keynote address at the Kigali Convention Centre, promised that history would never repeat itself in Rwanda.

"The facts are stubborn, but so are we. We really have to be," President Kagame said. "Our nation has turned a corner. Fear and anger have been replaced by the energy and purpose that drives us forward, young and old.

"Rwanda is a very good friend to its friends. We seek peace, we turn the page. But no adversary should underestimate what a formidable force Rwandans have become, as a result of our circumstances.

"Nothing has the power to turn Rwandans against each other, ever again. This history will not repeat. That is our firm commitment."

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who was representing President Mnangagwa at the commemorations, said, as in the case of Rwanda, unity in Zimbabwe should be cherished.

"We share quite a lot with Rwandans. The question of reconciliation, the question of tolerance and to unite people to achieve peace and unity and work together for the development of the country. This is exactly what they have done and as you know, Zimbabwe also came out of the same. Zanu-PF came out of that. People have to unite, forgive each other and then proceed," he said.

VP Chiwenga, who was speaking in an interview after formal proceedings, explained that President Mnangagwa cherished the renewed friendship with Rwanda but had pressing commitments to do with Cyclone Idai recovery initiatives.

Zimbabwe and Rwanda, VP Chiwenga said, "come a long way" after cooperation during and after the genocide.

"We started with the Rwandan Patriotic Front from the time they were coming from the bush. You will recall that there was the beginning of the genocide when the Belgians had withdrawn and the French had withdrawn. We deployed under the United Nations after the African Union requested that we deploy, and we deployed 29 of our officers led by Brigadier-General Ben Matiwaza, who is now retired. There was also Colonel Masanganise and I think one of those was Colonel Magadza; he is still serving; the other two have retired. They came here (Rwanda) without any weapons because there was no trust, and we did not want to be involved. All what we wanted was to try and ensure that the genocide ended, and we played our part. So from that time we were together and when everything had stabilised we withdrew.

"At that time, President Kagame was the vice-president and President was (Pasteur) Bizimungu and he was the defence minister. So he came to Zimbabwe and requested that for assistance in training which we did both in the military and police. We trained them at our Staff College and Nyanga War Arms Battle School and also the police were training in the various areas, quite a number, I think the last contingent was 100 police.

"So we come a long way and as the President (Mnangagwa) said we want to intensify our cooperation, friendship with our friends and even with those whom we had difficulty with," VP Chiwenga, who returned home last night, explained.

Already a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is in Rwanda working on modalities of opening a Zimbabwean embassy. President Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive has already led to the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Zimbabwe.

President Kagame summed up Rwanda's story of hope when he said: "In the end, the only conclusion to draw from Rwanda's story is profound hope for our world. No community is beyond repair, and the dignity of a people is never fully extinguished.

"Twenty-five years later, here we are. All of us. Wounded and heartbroken, yes. But unvanquished."