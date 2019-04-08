Zimbabwe: UK Coach for BN Academy

AS has become the norm, BN Academy are this month set to host UK's Football CV Academy coach Grant Brown for a five-day development course targeting young up-and-coming players and coaches at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

Brown is expected in the country on April 21 ahead of the course running from April 22 to 26 in the capital.

This is going to be his second visit, having been here last year in April for another course.

BN Academy director, Bhekimpilo Nyoni, said their continued association with the coach is because of the partnership they have with the UK-based academy to try and improve junior football in this country.

"This is done through a partnership we have with Football CV Academy. Every holiday they send their coach to come and work with our boys and coaches here as a way of trying to improve our football development at BN Academy.

"The main idea from my own point of view I have seen it as a benefit for our football. It's important to be sharing ideas for the development of football in Zimbabwe. He will be working with our local coaches so that our coaches have the latest trends in coaching," said Nyoni.

BN Academy are looking at between 120 to 150 young players from the age of six to 19 participating in the course and six local coaches, who are also expected to benefit from Brown's expertise.

Brown will take the players through various drills, looking at technical development. They will have small-sided games as a way of developing their techniques and tactical play.

At the end of the course, the Football CV Academy coach is going to pick two outstanding players for a two-week international development camp at Football CV Academy in UK. The camp is set for August.

"In our agreement, at the end of the course he (Brown) is going to select two lucky boys between the age of 15 and 19 who will be given an opportunity to go for a camp at Football CV Academy in August.