Rwanda's Genocide - the Youth Speak Out

It was one of the worst genocides of modern history. 25 years ago, a 100-day campaign of ethnic cleansing turned Rwanda into a vast execution ground. What does this mean for Rwanda's youth?

This weekend Rwandans will be commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis. Extremist Hutus killed 800,000 Tutsis and fellow Hutus who refused to participate or chose to protect their Tutsi neighbors in the biggest African genocide. Now Tutsis and Hutus, survivors and genocide perpetrators, will come together to reflect on a crime that rocked a nation once known to be a place where all ethnic groups lived together in harmony.

Prior to the anniversary, young Rwandans born after the genocide gathered at the Kigali genocide memorial site to rehearse the songs to be performed at the commemoration. One is about the flame of hope that will be lit at the site. The young people came to learn more about the history of the genocide and the process of reconciliation; they want to focus on the future rather than live in the past.

Among them is Uwihirwe Yassipi Casimir, the first runner up in the Miss Rwanda 2019 competition. She told DW that the genocide and the country's past history had shaped her personally. "Though we were not there during those times, it's our responsibility to take part and get to comfort those who were there. They're our parents, our relatives, our family. They're our neighbors and friends. And we are the next generation to teach the history we didn't live in," she said.

A united Rwanda

Anipha Lucky Umufite was also among those who gathered at the memorial. She said the one thing that Rwanda learned after what happened in 1994 was unity. "We are no longer divided among Hutus and Tutsi. We are all Rwandans. I have learned here at the memorial site that there's been a significant change in the last 25 years."

25-year-old David Shyaka Habukubaho was only two months old when the killings started. His father was killed in the first days of the genocide, David and his mother survived, thanks to a Hutu neighbor who hid them from the militias. David is proud of his country. "Rwandans have come a long way in a very short time. I think that one of the things that attracts many people and blows our minds is seeing Rwanda rising from the ashes and phenomenally rebuilding itself," he said.

A united Rwanda, where Hutus and Tutsis live in peace, where the economy flourishes and the streets are clean -- that is how President Kagame wants Rwanda to be seen by the outside world. Most Rwandan adolescents say that they want to put the dark part of the country's history behind them and build a new Rwanda where all ethnic groups can live together. However, many of them feel they cannot talk comfortably about the country's history. They fear they could be labeled as not wanting to be part of President Paul Kagame's 'new Rwanda'.

Measuring their words

Phil Clark, a political scientist at SOAS, University of London, says that this is something the younger generation has learned from their elders. "They've watched very carefully how older Rwandans have measured their words especially in terms of national politics", he told DW. "People talk about Hutu and Tutsi, there's no fear in the country about that kind of open discussion." Instead, the main issue that the government controls is the explicit discussion of ethnicity in the context of political mobilization. "There is undoubtedly a wariness when talking about ethnicity in political terms and about openly criticizing national political leaders," Clark said. He believes that the government effectively suppressed discussion of crimes committed by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), the current ruling party. "So it is true that it's very difficult in Rwanda for people to talk about RPF crimes."

In a country where husbands killed their wives and where neighbors killed neighbors, reconciliation has not been easy. Not all Rwandans think that true reconciliation has been achieved, despite a survey by the National Commission of Unity and Reconciliation which shows that 95 percent of Rwandans have really reconciled with their past. The question is: how accurate are these findings and could they be influenced by the so-called 'culture of silence?'

Fidele Ndayisaba, head of Rwanda's Unity and Reconciliation Commission, believes that there are three main challenges for reconciliation. "One, some people still harbour the genocide ideology, that is a problem that still exists. Secondly, there are still some few people who identify themselves and others according to the ethnic group they belong to. Thirdly, and importantly, there are those who carry the scars of the genocide and the bad history that we went through."

A culture of silence?

Clark says that Rwanda's development has been remarkable, despite those challenges. "It is inevitable, when survivors and perpetrators see each other in the streets and in village courtyards, there is wariness, there is a sense of unease. But what we've seen in Rwanda over the last 25 years is a range of processes designed for people to try to directly grapple with the genocide and its legacies. Much of Rwanda, of course, is still heavily traumatized and very uneasy in many ways. But this is not manifesting in in serious ethnic tensions."

Clark does not believe that a culture of silence exists. "In fact, this is a country that has almost had too much discussion of the genocide in the last 20 years." One of the key criticisms, he says, is that many people got tired of having to keep dealing with the genocide and its aftermath. "Every single week for 10 years every village in Rwanda held court hearings where there was constant discussion about how the genocide had happened in that community, who was responsible, who needed to be punished and what kind of sentence needed to be handed down," Clark said. "And then you have the annual commemoration period when there is constant discussion of the genocide. Some Rwandans perhaps find that they are forced to talk about the genocide too much and find that discussion ultimately quite exhausting and sometimes even traumatizing."

"There are no restrictions to this topic", says Allan Muhizi, a student from Kigali. He talks about the genocide with friends and family, and keeps learning from history. "You get to know different perspectives, but in the end, no one says 'I am Hutu' or 'I am Tutsi'. We are all Rwandans."