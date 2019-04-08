7 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested Hours After Rape of Elderly Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the alleged rape of a 67-year-old woman in Feni Village, Centane in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, the victim was asleep at home when the suspect kicked open the door and overpowered her, without saying a word. He then allegedly raped her.

Police arrested the man just hours after the alleged incident.

Acting Butterworth Cluster Commander, Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze, appealed to families not to allow elderly women to stay alone as they are soft targets for criminals.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Facebook's South Africa Problem - Just What Exactly Is 'White Nationalism'?

Facebook, under enormous pressure to be more conscious about the content on the platform, has recently announced that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.