South Africa: Man Arrested Hours After Rape of Elderly Woman

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the alleged rape of a 67-year-old woman in Feni Village, Centane in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, the victim was asleep at home when the suspect kicked open the door and overpowered her, without saying a word. He then allegedly raped her.

Police arrested the man just hours after the alleged incident.

Acting Butterworth Cluster Commander, Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze, appealed to families not to allow elderly women to stay alone as they are soft targets for criminals.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24