South Africa: EMPD Approaches Courts to Apply for Motorist to Undergo Psychological Evaluation for Failing to Stop After High Speed Chase

Concerns have been raised around the mental state of a motorist after Ekurhuleni Metro Police were forced to shoot out the tyres of the man's car in an effort to get him to stop.

EMPD spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred M Kgasago said EMPD SWAT officers and SAPS Flying Squad members pursued the driver for about 25 minutes, after receiving a call that he was driving dangerously on the N17 eastbound near Wadeville on Friday morning.

"The suspect took the Heidelberg turn-off from the N17 and continued to drive at breakneck speed through the Brakpan CBD. The SAPS Flying Squad joined the chase on Prince George Avenue and the man was eventually arrested on Main Reef Road, after several efforts to try to persuade the man to stop which included blocking the roads using vehicles failed.

"Since the man posed a danger to other road users the police, as a last resort, opted to disable the vehicle by shooting at its tyres. The vehicle was eventually immobilised at 10:00 and the driver was arrested," said Kgasago.

He added that the driver claimed that he was fighting a spiritual war trying to ward off demons and he was prepared to die. Blood was withdrawn from the driver and multiple charges laid against him at Brakpan police station.

"Based on the peculiar conduct of the suspect, arrangements were made to apply via the courts to send him for a psychological evaluation in order to ascertain whether he would be fit to stand trial," said Kgasago.

Source: News24