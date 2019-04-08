Namibia: Two Guilty of 2005 Murder

The brutal killing of a woman at Swakopmund in September 2005 had a sequel in the Windhoek High Court on Friday, when two men were convicted of murder and violating a dead body in connection with the incident.

More than three years after the start of their trial, and more than 13 years after the partly naked body of Swakopmund resident Menesia Owoses (34) was found lying on an open piece of land at the coastal town, the two men accused of having killed and raped Owoses have now heard that they have both been found guilty of murder, but not of rape.

In the judgement that he delivered in the trial of Kinsley Dausab (46) and Michael Tsowaseb (43) on Friday, judge Nate Ndauendapo found that the evidence before him did not prove that Owoses had been raped. However, based on statements made by Dausab and Tsowaseb, in which they recounted that Dausab used a broken bottle that he got from Tsowaseb to inflict a cut near Owoses' private parts after she had been killed, the judge found both men guilty of violating a dead body.

Owoses was found dead on 4 September 2005, after she had been seen in the company of two men during the previous evening.

A doctor who carried out an autopsy on her body found that she had been strangled, and that her neck had been broken. He also recorded that her pubic area had been mutilated.

The murder of Owoses remained unsolved until Tsowaseb's father contacted a police officer in February 2006 to inform him that Tsowaseb had told him that he and Dausab had killed Owoses.

After Tsowaseb's arrest, he told the police Dausab had also been involved in the murder, and pointed out where Dausab lived, judge Ndauendapo recounted in his judgement.

In addition to the admissions he made to his father, Tsowaseb also made a confession to the police, and on three occasions following his arrest admitted to his then girlfriend that he and Dausab had murdered Owoses, the judge further noted.

According to Tsowaseb's girlfriend, he also told her that Dausab had broken Owoses' neck.

After his arrest, Dausab also made a confession, in which he stated that he and Tsowaseb had been with Owoses when Tsowaseb attacked her, cut her pants with a broken bottle, and tried to have intercourse with her. Dausab stated further that egged on by Tsowaseb, he, too, tried to have intercourse with Owoses, and that he cut her private parts with a bottle neck.

During the trial, though, Dausab claimed he was not at Swakopmund when the incident took place. Judge Ndauendapo rejected his alibi as false, remarking that Dausab "was very evasive and clearly was not telling the truth" when he testified.

Tsowaseb was also found guilty of the theft of a wall clock that he stole from a house that he, Dausab and Owoses had visited before she was killed.

Dausab and Tsowaseb denied guilt on charges of murder, rape, violating a dead body and theft when their trial started in 2015, after repeated delays caused when both of them failed to appear in court as required, and due to the time it took to have their legal representation sorted out.

The two men, who are being kept in custody, have to return to court on 28 May for the start of a presentence hearing.

Defence lawyers Braam Cupido and Mese Tjituri are representing Dausab and Tsowaseb respectively, while state advocate Erick Moyo is representing the prosecution.