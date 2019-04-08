Namibia: Voter Education Not ECN's Sole Burden - Mujoro

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro says all stakeholders should find ways of contributing to voter education to persuade more people to participate in the elections.

Mujoro made these remarks in an exclusive interview with The Namibian last week ahead of the polls expected to take place in November this year.

He said voter education was not the responsibility of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) alone, but should be shared among all stakeholders, such as political parties, civil society organisations, institutions of higher education, schools and churches.

Mujoro said these entities should also contribute to voter education as part of civic education because they have access to a large number of people at the same time, specifically the youth.

"We want political parties to have their strategies of reaching out to the youth as leaders of tomorrow. But we also want the voter education process to start at the basic unit of society, which is the family, and at tertiary institutions and in schools as part of civic education, where we have a significant number of young people at the same time," he added.

Mujoro said the voter education programmes rolled out by the ECN during the year of elections were not enough, and were also not that effective.

Despite the large amounts of money invested in such programmes and the electoral process at large, he said the process was "disappointing and regrettable when you look at the turnout in certain instances".

Mujoro added that it was even more disappointing when it comes to the regional and local authority elections where the voter turnout is "generally low".

"We should put up electoral infrastructure everywhere, depending on the numbers we hope to attract to participate in this process. But then it is so disappointing when you get to a certain village, and you find that the whole registration team has been idle for two to three weeks because people are not coming to register, yet you have people out there who qualify to register. In the end, it is also a waste," he stressed.

The ECN chief added: "So, these are the realities, unfortunately. Namibia is a democratic state, but nobody is compelled in this country by law to participate in the electoral process. Whether it is okay, or an unfortunate thing, I don't know. It is for everybody to ponder that question".

"I think it should be a collective effort to get to the root causes. Why is participation in the local elections so low compared to presidential elections? We have our strategy, but as I said, we can only do so much. That is why I am saying it is incumbent on other institutions to develop their unique strategies [on voter education] that take into account their unique situations and circumstances.

"If lecturers have an opportunity to address 200 students at a time, maybe that is also an opportunity to be exploited in terms of not only imparting theoretical knowledge to students, but also to make them understand that as citizens of this country, they need to participate practically and physically, and maybe to connect that participation to governance in the country," he observed.

This year, the commission is targetting to register about 300 000 new voters. Currently, there are over 1,2 million registered voters.

According to Mujoro, the commission will roll out voter education programmes shortly before the supplementary voters' registration, scheduled for July.

To successfully carry out the voters' registration process, the commission would need about 1 000 vehicles.

The works and transport ministry has already made available 650 vehicles to the commission to be used in the elections. This would be complemented by about 100 vehicles that the ECN has.

BUDGETARY CONSTRAINTS

The ECN was allocated N$220 from the N$65,5 billion national budget tabled in the National Assembly last month by finance minister Calle Schlettwein.

Mujoro said money allocated to the commission was not enough to hold the elections as they [ECN] had requested N$301 million, leaving them with a shortfall of N$81 million.

He added that the commission would be making requests for an additional allocation during the mid-term budget review.

In the meantime, he said the money allocated to the commission was enough to allow them to fill about 12 000 temporary positions for election officials, and carry out the supplementary voter registration process.