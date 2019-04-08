Zimbabwe: Chicken Inn Compound Yadah Woes

It never rains, but pours for Yadah FC. After being recently put up for sale by owner Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya, the team succumbed to a second consecutive defeat of the season at the hands of former champions Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Chicken Inn turned on the power in the second half to score two goals in the space of three minutes through in-form striker Clive Augusto and Marvin Gaki, who scored and provided an assist for the second.

Augusto scored his third of the season in the 55th minute after some good work by Gaki on the left side.

Three minutes later the roles reversed, Augusto laying it on for Gaki to volley home from outside the box.

Chicken Inn now sit top of the log standings with two out of two wins and boasts of a superior goal difference.

"The three points are most welcome. We had to fight for those three points. We knew it was not going to be easy as Yadah were coming from a defeat and made it difficult for us in the first half. In the second half we controlled the game we managed the game and we are happy with the three points," Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said in his post-match interview.

Yadah played like a team looking to lure new suitors in the first half and took the game to their much-fancied opponents with Leeroy Mavunga coming close early on.

But Chicken Inn could have taken the lead 14 minutes into the game. Sipho Ndlovu's header from a George Majika corner crashed off the crossbar and bounced out of play.

The introduction of Brett Amidu in place of Simon Munawa at the start of the second half seemed to have rejuvenated Chicken Inn.

Augusto broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart. Gaki broke free on the left side before picking out an unmarked Augusto in the box, who curled beyond Liberty Chirava in goals for the hosts.

Moments later Augusto turned provider as Gaki volleyed home from the edge of the box. As much as they tried to come back into the game, Yadah failed to bother Donovan Bernard

"It's very difficult to explain when you lose 2-0 to such an organised opponent. Our loss had nothing to do with the fact that the team is on sale because that one is an administrative issue, our job is to train and work on our next game," Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe said after the match.

Teams:

Yadah FC: Chirava L, Kalongonda L Madzokere B Chikwenya B Makopa A Karembo E, Mhlanga N Bizeki Z Mucheto L (Sibanda J 70'), Mavunga L (Kafelapanjela P 74'), Matema R.

Chicken Inn: Bernard D, Dube P Jackson M Goddard G Ndlovu X Chipunza T Munawa S (Amidu B 46'), Ndlovu S (Mucheneka I 82'), Gaki M Majika G (Kadonzvo V 78'), Augusto C.

Yadah FC ... ... ... ... . (0) 0

Chicken Inn ... ... ... . (0) 2