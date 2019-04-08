Namibia: Closing Arguments Next Step in Minister's Trial

The trial in which education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa is being prosecuted on a charge of corruptly using her former office as Hardap governor is due to continue next month with the hearing of oral arguments, as the last step before the delivery of a judgement that could determine her political future.

Hanse-Himarwa's defence lawyer, Sisa Namandje, on Friday informed judge Christie Liebenberg in the Windhoek High Court that he was closing the case in her defence - after Hanse-Himarwa herself and two other witnesses had testified in her defence.

Seventeen state witnesses testified before the prosecution closed its case in the trial on Monday last week.

Namandje announced the closing of the defence's case at the end of the testimony that Hanse-Himarwa's second defence witness, former Mariental deputy mayor Lydia Ganeb, gave on Friday.

With both the state and the defence having presented their evidence to the court, the trial is scheduled to continue with the hearing of closing arguments on 21 and 22 May.

Hanse-Himarwa (52) is charged with a count of corruptly using an office or position to obtain a gratification for herself or another person. She denied guilt on the charge when her trial began in late October last year.

The prosecution is alleging that she used her former position as governor of the Hardap region in December 2014 to have the names of two people taken off a list of people selected to receive houses built at Mariental under the government's mass housing development programme, and that she had the names of two of her relatives placed on the list instead.

Testifying last week, Hanse-Himarwa denied that she had any changes made to the list of housing project beneficiaries, and told the court that as governor, she did not have the power to direct municipal officials at Mariental or officials from the housing ministry to make changes to the list.

However, four of the state's witnesses have testified that Hanse-Himarwa was dissatisfied with the list of people selected to receive houses built at Mariental under the mass housing programme at a handover ceremony on 17 December 2014. The witnesses further said Hanse-Himarwa ordered the removal of two names from the list, and the insertion of the names of her sister-in-law and of a daughter of a cousin of hers in the place of the removed names.

In a plea explanation given to judge Liebenberg at the start of the trial, Hanse-Himarwa claimed that there "appears to have been a desperate attempt to charge me at all costs when there was no evidence whatsoever". She also claimed that two of the prosecution's witnesses - Lydia Ganeb being one of them - had told her they had been "constantly under pressure" from agents of the ACC to make statements that incriminated her. The state did not use Ganeb as a witness in support of its case.

As a defence witness, Ganeb told the court she received several telephone calls from people identifying themselves as ACC investigators, and asking her questions about Hanse-Himarwa's alleged involvement in the changes made to the list of mass housing project beneficiaries.

Ganeb said an ACC investigator later visited her and recorded a witness statement from her, and she was not happy with the approaches the ACC had made to her.

However, under cross-examination from deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze, she also confirmed that she had given her witness statement to the ACC investigator freely and voluntarily, and that the contents of the statement were correct.