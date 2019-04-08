Zimbabwe: Ngezi Dazzle Mushowani Stars

Ngezi Platinum Stars handed new coach Erol Akbay his first win on his second attempt after coming from a goal down to beat newly-promoted Mushowani Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Madamburo endured a disastrous start to the match as Mushowani Stars opened the scoring in the second minute through a well-taken freekick by Crybert Muvuti before holding onto the lead until halftime.

Ngezi restored parity in the second half through James Nguluve in the 58th minute and got into the lead on 65 minutes courtesy of Donald Teguru's well-taken strike.

Akbay, who has been tasked with winning the league title, said he was delighted to win his first game of the season.

"Coaches come, coaches go, the same with players, but for me it is exciting to win my first game at home because expectations from everyone were very high and I hope we will deliver what they want at the end of the season," said Akbay.

"It is still early into the season and we have only played two games, there are 30 to go, so we will remain focused on our target."

Mushowani Stars coach Newman Mashipe, who is still searching for his first win in the PSL, lamented his team's failure to take the game to their opponents after getting an early lead.

"I feel our players did not come to the party like they did last week against Dynamos. The best way to defend is to attack and that is what we failed to do after taking that early lead," Mashipe said.

"We started to defend deeply and that is what led to our downfall."

Elsewhere, ZPC Kariba edged out Herentals 1-0, thanks to goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya's 82nd-minute converted penalty.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, F Makarati, P Moyo, M Mushonga, W Makuva, B Mtigo, B Mushunje (T Mabvura 54'), M Charamba, X Moyo, T Mchisa (K Bulaji 57') , J Nguluve.

Mushowani Stars: A Masuku, C Muvuti, S Savare, M Doley, C Nyakope, W Tafa, C Dzingayi, B Phiri, D Kamanga (P Chiramba), J Tulani ( T Mutandi 76') , E Katema.

Ngezi Platinum Stars... ... ... ... (0) 2

Mushowani Stars... ... ... ... ... ... (1) 1