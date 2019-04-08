Namibia: Life Term for Karasburg Killer

A Karasburg man who fatally assaulted his girlfriend in August 2014 was sentenced to life in jail at the end of his trial in the Windhoek High Court.

"The deceased was a defenceless woman whom you assaulted in a most brutal, vicious and sustained manner," judge Nate Ndauendapo told August van Wyk during his sentencing on Friday.

"You have not shown [any] remorse whatsoever for your brutal and cowardly conduct. You claimed that you loved the deceased, but you ended her life in the most savage manner."

Judge Ndauendapo also noted that when Van Wyk (53) carried out the assault that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Katrina Waterboer (43), at Karasburg during the night of 29 to 30 August 2014, he was on bail on an assault charge that Waterboer had laid against him earlier in 2014.

"There is no doubt that murder is a very serious crime that calls for severe punishment," the judge reminded Van Wyk.

He continued: "Violence against women has reached a crisis point. It is continuing unabated, despite the harsh sentences the courts impose. Society is crying for the courts to impose severe sentences against those who commit crimes against women."

When he delivered his judgement in Van Wyk's trial near the end of February, judge Ndauendapo found that Van Wyk inflicted a sustained assault on Waterboer, directing numerous blows to her head, on their return home after they had visited a shebeen at Karasburg during the evening of 29 August 2014.

The judge also found that the nature of the injuries Waterboer sustained and the part of her body that his blows were aimed at show that Van Wyk intended to murder her.

He further found that Van Wyk attempted to defeat or obstruct the course of justice by instructing someone to clean the injured Waterboer and dress her in clean clothes before she was to be taken to a hospital - however, she died at home - and of assault for having slapped another woman during the same night that Waterboer was fatally assaulted.

At the start of his trial in July last year, Van Wyk also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, admitting that on 1 February 2014, he assaulted Waterboer as well.

Apart from sentencing Van Wyk to life imprisonment on the murder charge, judge Ndauendapo sentenced him to five years' imprisonment on the aggravated assault charge, a one-year jail term for attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, and one year of imprisonment for assault.

The other sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the sentence of life imprisonment, which effectively is 25 years in prison before Van Wyk can be considered for release on parole.

The court was told that Waterboer had one daughter, who is now living with Waterboer's mother.

Van Wyk is the father of three children, and was self-employed at the time of the incident.

Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht represented Van Wyk during his trial. State advocate Cliff Lutibezi represented the prosecution.