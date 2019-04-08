Namibia: Unam, United Go Clear At the Top

UNAM and United went clear at the top of the Rugby Premier League log with comprehensive victories over the weekend, while Wanderers opened their account with an unconvincing win against Kudus.

Unam posted the most impressive result on Saturday, thrashing Reho Falcon 78-0, while United beat Western Suburbs 39-7 at Trustco United Park on Friday evening.

The defending champions, Wanderers, however, opened their campaign with an unconvincing 19-12 win against Kudus at the Wanderers field on Saturday afternoon.

Wanderers got off to a quick start when their new winger, Tuna Amutenya crashed over in the corner after only four minutes, after a fine break by fullback Leon Stoop. Centre Brandon Groenewald added a great conversion from the touchline to put them 7-0 ahead.

Kudus, however, immediately struck back through an unconverted try by hooker Dario Benson after a quick inside pass by winger Cameron Stevens.

Groenewald missed a penalty attempt on 11 minutes, but Wanderers went further ahead on 27 minutes after a fine run by lock Stef Botha, who crashed over in the right hand corner with three defenders hanging on desperately.

Wanderers continued to attack and bashed away at Kudus' defence and only desperate defending kept them out till the half time break.

Kudus came back with a vengeance in the second half and fullback Lloyd Jacobs went over for a try after only two minutes. Fly half Ulriato Lawrence added the conversion to tie the score at 12-12.

Kudus suffered a setback midway through the second half when winger Vernon McKay was sin binned for a high tackle, and Wanderers immediately capitalised when Botha burst over for his second try.

Fly half MP Pretorius added the conversion to put them 19-12 ahead.

Kudus tried hard to get back into the match, but Wanderers' defence stood firm as they held on for a narrow victory.

Unam, meanwhile, ran riot with a 78-0 victory against Reho Falcon at the Unam Stadium, after leading 24-0 at half time.

They ran in a total of 12 tries in a great display of running rugby, with fullback Lorenzo Louis scoring a total of 28 points, consisting of two tries and nine conversions.

Wings Shareave Titus and Paolo Andrews also scored two tries each, while Sunday Haitembu, Milaan van Wyk, Clyde Besser, Jay-C Olivier, Kami Mieze and Buruxa Geiseb scored one try each.

On Friday evening, United scored a convincing 39-7 victory against Western Suburbs at Trustco United park, after leading 15-0 at halftime.

United's forwards laid the foundation for their victory after dominating the set-pieces and driving mauls. They ran in a total of five tries through wing Stefan Louw (two), scrum half Herman Stroh (two) and eighthman Shaun van Rooi, while Winmar Rust added 14 points with the boot.

Unam and United now lead the log on 10 points each from two matches, followed by Wanderers and Suburbs who are on four points each.

Rehoboth, Kudus and Reho Falcon prop up the log on one point each.