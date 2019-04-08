7 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Four Years Later, Parliamentary Report On Xenophobic Violence Is Still Not Implemented

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

In 2015, a parliamentary committee was established to investigate the xenophobic attacks racking South Africa. After a seven-month process which included oversight visits to various provinces, public hearings, meetings and written submissions, the report was finalised. However, four years later the recommendations from the report have still not been implemented. Interest groups say that this method of 'talk and no-action' is doing little to tackle the issue of xenophobia, especially given the recent flare-up of attacks in the run-up to elections.

The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Probing Violence against Foreign Nationals finalised and adopted its report in Parliament on 18 November 2015. Four years later, the recommendations put forth in the document have still not been implemented.

After its adoption, according to former co-chairperson of the committee and ANC MP Tekoetsile Motlashuping, the report was tabled before the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

"The responsible departments were to (then) implement the recommendations of the report," he said.

This was not the first time that Parliament had compiled a report looking into the matter of xenophobic violence. In 2008, a task team was established to probe the attacks which took place in Alexandra, Tembisa, Germiston and Reigerpark...

South Africa

Facebook's South Africa Problem - Just What Exactly Is 'White Nationalism'?

Facebook, under enormous pressure to be more conscious about the content on the platform, has recently announced that… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.