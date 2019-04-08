South Africa: Four Years Later, Parliamentary Report On Xenophobic Violence Is Still Not Implemented

analysis

In 2015, a parliamentary committee was established to investigate the xenophobic attacks racking South Africa. After a seven-month process which included oversight visits to various provinces, public hearings, meetings and written submissions, the report was finalised. However, four years later the recommendations from the report have still not been implemented. Interest groups say that this method of 'talk and no-action' is doing little to tackle the issue of xenophobia, especially given the recent flare-up of attacks in the run-up to elections.

The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Probing Violence against Foreign Nationals finalised and adopted its report in Parliament on 18 November 2015. Four years later, the recommendations put forth in the document have still not been implemented.

After its adoption, according to former co-chairperson of the committee and ANC MP Tekoetsile Motlashuping, the report was tabled before the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

"The responsible departments were to (then) implement the recommendations of the report," he said.

This was not the first time that Parliament had compiled a report looking into the matter of xenophobic violence. In 2008, a task team was established to probe the attacks which took place in Alexandra, Tembisa, Germiston and Reigerpark...