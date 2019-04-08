Namibia: No Swapo Top Positions for Foreigners - Mbumba

Former Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba says foreign nationals will not be allowed to use membership to the party's elders council to gain access to higher offices in the party.

Mbumba made the remarks when he addressed the closing ceremony of the Swapo Party Elders' Council (Spec) central committee meeting on Saturday.

He said there are foreign nationals who want top positions in Swapo, but the way they are doing it is not the right way as there are other people who have been there long before them.

He noted that while the party is calling on people from all corners of the country and outside to join Swapo, they should also be warned that there is a long queue to the top through the party structures.

"We want to caution that foreign nationals will not be allowed to use the Spec membership to gain access to higher offices. We will not allow our party to be infiltrated to enact foreign-imposed regime change. You join today, and tomorrow you are fighting for a position in Swapo. No, that is not the way to go," he said.

Mbumba further urged Spec to reject the idea of an independent presidential candidate, saying the party has many tried and tested cadres who are well-experienced to lead the party and the government, and meet the growing aspirations of the nation.

He further observed that the party will encourage all its members to abide by the law at all times, especially when disputes arise, and to observe the policies and mandates of the party when renewing its structures, something which the Spec has done and continues to do.

- Nampa