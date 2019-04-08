Namibia: Wanderers Win 50-Over Title

Wanderers won the Cricket Premier League 50-over title with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against Windhoek High School Old Boys on Saturday.

Playing at the United field, Old Boys batted first and scored a competitive 199 all out, but Wanderers had little difficulty in chasing down the target for the loss of only three wickets and more than five overs to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Old Boys got off to a great start as JP Kotze and Wimpie Viljoen put on 73 runs for the first wicket.

Kotze was the first to go, caught off Karl Birkenstock's bowling for 43 runs, but Gerhard Erasmus continued Old Boys' onslaught with a 48-run partnership for the second wicket.

Wanderers, however, struck back with two quick wickets when Erasmus was caught for 29, while Zane Green was run out for one, with the total on 122.

Viljoen went on to top score with 62, which included two sixes and three fours, but Divan la Cock lasted only two balls before being stumped for a duck.

Further down the order, Malan Kruger scored 20, but he received little support before the whole team was out for 199.

For Wanderers, Bernard Scholtz (2/27), Karl Birkenstock (2/33) and JJ Smit (2/38) each took two wickets.

Wanderers' run chase got off to a solid start as Jan Izak de Villiers and Wessel Myburgh put on 43 for the first wicket, before De Villiers was dismissed by Zhivago Groenewald for 21 runs.

Gerrie Snyman didn't last long, being dismissed for five, but Myburgh anchored the innings with a fine knock, while he received good support from Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit.

Frylinck scored 35 and Smit 50 not out (4x6, 2x4), while Myburgh remained not out on 78 (2x6, 4x4), as Wanderers reached 200 for three wickets off 44,2 overs, to clinch the title in style.