Namibia: Ondonga Succession Battle in Court Again

Two claimants to the Ondonga throne, Oscar Sheehama and Konisa Eino Kalenga, filed an urgent application in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday, seeking an order to restrain Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo from acting as the late King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas' successor.

The latest court challenge, which has further intensified the ongoing Ondonga succession battle, listed among the 18 respondents Nangolo, the Ondonga Traditional Authority and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

According to court documents seen by The Namibian, the two also want the court to prevent Nangolo from performing or participating in or continuing to give effect to any burial ritual or preparatory step under Ondonga customary law.

Nangolo was named successor in 2002 by the late King Elifas, although some members of the royal family were rooting for Sheehema.

Acting secretary of the traditional authority, Nepando Amupanda confirmed the court interdict.

He said the application will be heard on Thursday (11 April).

The late King Elifas will be buried this coming weekend at Olukonda in northern Namibia.

Elifas died on 26 March in the Onandjokwe Lutheran Hospital at the age of 86.

The executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister, I-Ben Nashandi, on Saturday confirmed that a memorial service for King Elifas will be held on Friday, 12 April at Onamungundo, and a state funeral will take place on Saturday, 13 April at the Olukonda cemetery.

"Up to this point, those are the dates. If anything comes up, we will communicate," Nashandi said.