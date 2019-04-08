Somalia: PM Makes Cabinet Changes

The Prime Minister Ali Khaire has conducted a mini-Reshuffle in the Cabinet, naming three new faces in to different portfolios.

According to a dispatch from the state media, new line up saw the appointment of Salah Mohamed Juma, formerly of the Labor and Social Affairs taking over Constitutional Affairs docket.

Mr Juma replaced Abdirahman Hosh Jibril who died at a hospital in Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE), a few hours after he was admitted for check-up last month. Sources says the minister died while undergoing kidney treatment.

Mr Jumas place will be taken over by Sadiq Warfa while Fawzia Mohamed Sheikh becomes the new minister for Energy and Water.