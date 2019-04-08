Tanzania: MPs Push for Emphasis On Investment Projects

MAJORITY of members of Parliament who debated the 148.9b/- budget estimates for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the 2019/2020 financial year have asked the government to throw its weight on major investment projects in the country.

Ideally, many MPs who stood up to offer their contribution in the debating chamber agreed that there was need for the government to put up more new industries as well as reviving old ones that had been privatised.

Nominated MP, Anne Kilango Malecela (CCM), underscored the need for the government to invest in cotton industries, saying Tanzania was at position number 22 in the production of cotton worldwide, adding that there was need to invest in cotton farming in the country as well as setting up factories for cotton processing.

After her contribution, National Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai stood up to congratulate the MP for offering one of the best contributions. Mr Ndugai asked other lawmakers to emulate her in providing positive investment ideas in the country.

Ms Malecela was seconded by Kaliua MP on CUF ticket, Magdalena Sakaya, who equally said investment was key towards attaining the country's middle income economy by 2025. Special Seats MP, Sonia Magogo (CUF), suggested that all public corporations and institutions should be properly supervised by the Treasury Registrar so that they can pay dividend to the government.

Moving his budget estimates on Thursday, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, outlined key priority areas of focus which his office plans to implement in the 2019/2020 financial year, among them improving business and investment environment in the country.

He told the National Assembly that during the next fiscal year, the government will equally implement a joint strategic plan for improving business and investment climate as well as accomplishing the review of the National Investment Policy and legislation.

Legislators started debating the PMO's budget estimates on Thursday and they are expected to endorse them on Monday next week.

During her contribution, Ms Sakaya commended the government for the improved services at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), saying the 12bn/- that was used to procure medical equipment at the facility had helped to improve services and that any patient who had so far received treatment from JKCI would testify on the same.

The House speaker said his office will write a letter to the management of JKCI to congratulate them for the good job to improve peoples' health.

But Special Seats MP, Anatropia Theonest (CHADEMA) pointed an accusing finger to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), saying it had violated the law by not updating the voter register since the completion of last General Election in 2015.

The opposition MP said the electoral body was not fair in the by-elections that have so far been conducted to elect members of parliament and councillors.