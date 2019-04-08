South Africa: One of SA's Most Wanted Serial Rape Suspects Arrested at Church

One of South Africa's most wanted suspected serial rapists was arrested while attending a church service in an open veld in Dieplsoot.

The alleged rapist, who is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, was arrested on Saturday after a tip off by community members.

He is linked to at least 13 cases of rape, which took place in Diepsloot and Westonaria.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the suspect's modus operandi involved attacking his victims late at night under the cover of darkness.

"He is also wanted for other serious crimes including housebreaking, house robbery, kidnapping, theft and attempted rape," Dlamini said in a statement on Sunday.

Dlamini said that another suspect on their most wanted list as a serial rapist was arrested at the end of March.

The suspect is known for terrorising the residents of the Lawley informal settlement and Soweto. He would threaten to kill the victims if they report him to the police, Dlamini said.

He is facing more than ten cases of rape, kidnapping, pointing of a firearm, attempted murder and armed robbery.

At the time of these alleged offences, he was on parole for a rape case in Paulpietersburg, KwaZulu-Natal where he had been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Dlamini added that since his arrest, he has remained behind bars.

