South Africa: Kolisi Heads Home As Desperate Stormers Fly in Reinforcements

Cape Town — Centre Dan Kriel and hooker Chad Solomon have flown out to join the Stormers in Australia ahead of their final tour match against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday, April 12.

Kick-off is at 11:45 SA time.

Outside back SP Marais and lock Chris van Zyl have both flown back to Cape Town after picking up injuries against the Reds in Brisbane.

Marais has a hip flexor injury, while Van Zyl has been ruled out for at least six weeks due to a back injury.

Captain Siya Kolisi has also returned home as he is being rested this weekend.

Source: Sport24